Harvest Volatility Management LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.5% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.13.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $11.36 on Thursday, reaching $499.06. The company had a trading volume of 63,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,227. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $520.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.26. The firm has a market cap of $221.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

