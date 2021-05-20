Harvest Volatility Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,337 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $18,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,001,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,987,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,959,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,350,000.

Shares of XHB stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $73.05. 133,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,959. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $80.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.28.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

