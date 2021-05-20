HC Wainwright Lowers Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Price Target to $30.00

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 4.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. Riot Blockchain has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.