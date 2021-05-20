Head-To-Head Analysis: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) vs. Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enveric Biosciences and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Lattice Semiconductor 0 3 7 0 2.70

Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $47.63, indicating a potential downside of 5.47%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Enveric Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences -19.34% -58.42% -25.44% Lattice Semiconductor 11.31% 16.60% 8.89%

Risk & Volatility

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.33 -$5.60 million N/A N/A Lattice Semiconductor $404.09 million 16.95 $43.49 million $0.45 111.49

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Enveric Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines to enhance quality of life for cancer patients. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is based in Naples, Florida.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

