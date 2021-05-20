Head to Head Analysis: StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) & Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Moelis & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial 29.52% N/A N/A Moelis & Company 9.91% 23.47% 8.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Moelis & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial $16.35 million 8.56 $10.05 million N/A N/A Moelis & Company $746.53 million 4.51 $105.10 million $1.96 26.84

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial.

Dividends

StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Moelis & Company pays out 112.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. StoneCastle Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Moelis & Company has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for StoneCastle Financial and Moelis & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moelis & Company 2 6 1 0 1.89

StoneCastle Financial currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.10%. Moelis & Company has a consensus price target of $44.88, suggesting a potential downside of 14.69%. Given StoneCastle Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe StoneCastle Financial is more favorable than Moelis & Company.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

