Head to Head Contrast: VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) & Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Chimera Investment has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chimera Investment pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties pays out 89.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chimera Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chimera Investment and VICI Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $1.36 billion 2.33 $413.55 million $2.25 6.10 VICI Properties $894.80 million 18.41 $545.96 million $1.48 20.73

VICI Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chimera Investment. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chimera Investment and VICI Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 1 2 1 0 2.00 VICI Properties 0 4 13 1 2.83

Chimera Investment currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.17%. VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $30.35, indicating a potential downside of 1.07%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Chimera Investment and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment 4.71% 11.73% 2.02% VICI Properties 64.43% 7.59% 4.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chimera Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Chimera Investment on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

