HeadHunter Group (HHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. HeadHunter Group’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HeadHunter Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Shares of HHR opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $43.51.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.