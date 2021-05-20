Helex (HLX) Price Hits $0.32

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Helex has a market cap of $22,117.06 and approximately $818.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helex has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Helex Coin Profile

HLX is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

