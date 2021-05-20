Hellenic Coin (HNC) Hits Market Cap of $321.04 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $4.59 or 0.00010977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $321.04 million and $251,682.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.42 or 0.00519722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000568 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

