Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Buys Shares of 1,883 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.8% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.1% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 1,673 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 52.7% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 54,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $571.25 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $586.85 and its 200 day moving average is $548.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $355.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

