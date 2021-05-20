Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 6.1% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

