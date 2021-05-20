Helmet.insure (HELMET) Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001963 BTC on popular exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $24.09 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00406258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00218806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004230 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00033771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.87 or 0.00959060 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,039,728 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

