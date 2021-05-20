Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $290.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 281.95 ($3.68), with a volume of 42231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.75).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 275.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 265.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of £375.59 million and a P/E ratio of 32.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.20. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In other news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts acquired 7,200 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £19,584 ($25,586.62).

About Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

