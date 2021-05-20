Hermez Network Market Cap Hits $23.07 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for $4.91 or 0.00011883 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $23.07 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00073897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.91 or 0.01154741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00059584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.42 or 0.09681368 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

