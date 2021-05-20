Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRX. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.50.

Héroux-Devtek stock traded up C$1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,021. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$9.12 and a 12-month high of C$17.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$626.86 million and a P/E ratio of -10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.95.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

