Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.542-0.602 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.35 million-$370.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

HIMX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.52. 280,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,757. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

