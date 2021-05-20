Hoge Finance Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $188.74 million and $4.33 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00076176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00018689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.14 or 0.01169350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.97 or 0.09854314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00101189 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 409,802,479,692 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

