Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.70. 24,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

