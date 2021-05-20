Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CFO Glen W. Brown Sells 700 Shares

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CFO Glen W. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $12,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
HFBL stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $20.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.
About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.