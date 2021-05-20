Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CFO Glen W. Brown Sells 700 Shares

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CFO Glen W. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $12,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HFBL stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

