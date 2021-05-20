HomeServe (LON:HSV) Given New GBX 1,215 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeServe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64).

HSV traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 955 ($12.48). 1,602,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,514. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,128.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,106.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 33.51. HomeServe has a 12-month low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

In other news, insider Tommy Breen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

