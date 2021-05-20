Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HWDN. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 794.83 ($10.38).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

HWDN stock traded down GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 780 ($10.19). The company had a trading volume of 1,396,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,545. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 785.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 713.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The company has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.45. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 827 ($10.80).

In other news, insider Paul Hayes bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.