Howdoo (UDOO) Market Cap Reaches $11.09 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and approximately $477,450.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00075763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00018234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.55 or 0.01157296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00059847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.39 or 0.09830282 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 438,752,375 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

