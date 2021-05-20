Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.910-1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.190-0.210 EPS.

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $33.70. 75,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,451. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

