Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.190-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.910-1.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.70. 75,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

