HP (HPQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HP (NYSE:HPQ) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, analysts expect HP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HP alerts:

HP stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. HP has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.