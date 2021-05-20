HP (HPQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HP (NYSE:HPQ) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, analysts expect HP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HP stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. HP has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.
About HP
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
