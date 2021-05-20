Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Huaneng Power International stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

