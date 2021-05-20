Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 1,011.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569,745 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.66% of Hudbay Minerals worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.34.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

