Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.91.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,430. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -15.16. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$3.30 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.76.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070. Also, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

