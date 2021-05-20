Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.52

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.52 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.29). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 22.60 ($0.30), with a volume of 1,267,435 shares.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.52. The company has a market capitalization of £80.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

