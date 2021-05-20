HUNT (HUNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,238.00

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. HUNT has a total market cap of $22.80 million and approximately $10,238.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUNT has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00074804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.97 or 0.01149446 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00058550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.96 or 0.09638248 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

