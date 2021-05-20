HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 135.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,061,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058,903 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.18% of HUYA worth $137,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 88,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CLSA downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

