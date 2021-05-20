HyperQuant (HQT) Market Cap Reaches $34,225.11

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperQuant has a market cap of $34,225.11 and approximately $3,389.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 63.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00076515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.99 or 0.01200508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00057854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.79 or 0.09832875 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

