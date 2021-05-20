Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 1,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 72,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hywin stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hywin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hywin Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYW)

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

