Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 1,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 72,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63.

Get Hywin alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hywin stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hywin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.