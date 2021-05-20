IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$6.25 at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.93.

TSE IMG traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$4.31. 359,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$3.61 and a 12 month high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$69,726.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

