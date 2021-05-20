IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$6.25

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.25 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.34% from the company’s current price.

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.86.

IAMGOLD stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 560,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,657. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.15. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$3.61 and a 12 month high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

