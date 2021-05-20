IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IBEX in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

IBEX opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $400.49 million and a PE ratio of 25.93. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the first quarter worth $292,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IBEX by 288.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in IBEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

