iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.08% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 52,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,714. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74.

