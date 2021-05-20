Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.04

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and traded as low as $8.56. Ideal Power shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 70,229 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 356.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ideal Power by 2,269.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ideal Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

