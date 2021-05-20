Idle (IDLE) Price Down 21.2% This Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. Idle has a total market cap of $19.35 million and approximately $123,343.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $11.89 or 0.00029880 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00072246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00432802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00219689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.00985249 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00034434 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,627,816 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.