IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 713 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO stock opened at $483.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.57. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $372.61 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

