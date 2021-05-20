IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY stock opened at $402.58 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.50 and a 200-day moving average of $393.17.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 261 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,799.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

