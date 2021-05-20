IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE:ELAN opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.05, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.