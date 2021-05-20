IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $233.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.19 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.90.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

