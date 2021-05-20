IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,305,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 294,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

