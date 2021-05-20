IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,654 shares of company stock worth $22,111,550. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $227.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.36 and a 12 month high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

