IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.