IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,626,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $40,259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,372,343. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

