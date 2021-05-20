IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.72 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 10.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $152,726,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,019.1% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 145,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 132,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

SUI opened at $164.21 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.25 and a twelve month high of $168.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

