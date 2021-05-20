IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $239.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 544.99 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.08 and its 200-day moving average is $263.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $164.40 and a 1 year high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.