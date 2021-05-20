IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $160.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $166.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,256. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

